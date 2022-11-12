Home / News / Ex AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria, who led Centre’s response during Covid peak, takes voluntary retirement
Ex AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria, who led Centre’s response during Covid peak, takes voluntary retirement
1 min read.03:26 PM ISTPTI
Former AIIMS director Randeep Guleria, who lead the Central government's response during the peak of Covid pandemic, has taken voluntary retirement
Former Director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Dr Randeep Guleria, who led the Central government’s response during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, has taken voluntary retirement. Dr Randeep Guleria served at the AIIMS for more than 30 years.
His five-and-a-half-year tenure as director of the institute ended on September 23 after which he had applied for VRS, which has been approved. Randeep Guleria was supposed to superannuate in April 2024.
Apart from being one of the key persons to lead the Centre’s response to the pandemic, Randeep Guleria also played a major role in creating awareness about various aspects related to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Randeep Guleria joined AIIMS as an assistant professor in the Department of Medicine in 1992 and then formed the Department of Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine in 2011. Randeep Guleria then headed the department before taking over as AIIMS director for a five-year term on March 28, 2017.
The former AIIMS director’s tenure was supposed to end on March 24. It was then extended by three months. Upon its completion, his term was extended by another three months.