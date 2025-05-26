Dramatic moment when French President Emmanuel Macron gets 'pushed' by wife Brigitte: 'We were horsing around'

A dramatic video showing French President Emmanuel Macron being pushed by first lady Brigitte Macron with both her hands on his face just before they disembarked from their plane to start a tour of Southeast Asia has caused quite a stir. President Emmanuel Macron dismissed the gesture, saying they were just “horsing around”.

The video shows Emmanuel Macron standing by the door of the airplane just before exiting the presidential plane when Brigitte, invisible to the camera, puts both her hands on his mouth and pushes him away.

Emmanuel Macron, realising that the airplane door had been opened, smiles, waves a quick “hello” to the reporters standing outside and turns his head away.

They both later appeared smiling and waving. Emmanuel Macron also offered an arm but she didn't take it. They walked down the carpeted stairs side by side.

Watch the video here:

Emmanuel Macron later told reporters that the couple – married since 2007 after meeting at the high school where he was a student and she was a teacher – were simply joking around.

“We are horsing around and, really, joking with my wife,” he said, adding that the incident was being overblown: “It becomes a sort of geo-planetary catastrophe.”

His office earlier offered a similar explanation, saying the two were just decompressing one last time before the trip.

“It was a moment where the president and his wife were decompressing one last time before the start of the trip by horsing around. It’s a moment of complicity. It was all that was needed to give ammunition to the conspiracy theorists,” his office said.