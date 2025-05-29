Dramatic twist in Diego Maradona death case! Argentine court declares ‘mistrial’, orders fresh proceeding

An Argentine court on Thursday declared a mistrial in the high-profile case involving seven health professionals accused of negligence in the death of football legend Diego Maradona.

The trial, which has captivated Argentina and the global football community for over two months, now faces a complete reset following a controversial judicial development.

Diego Maradona, who famously led Argentina to World Cup glory in 1986, passed away on 25 November 2020 at the age of 60. His death occurred just days after undergoing surgery to remove a subdural haematoma—a blood clot between his brain and skull—at a hospital near Buenos Aires.

The medical team responsible for Diego Maradona's care has since been under scrutiny, accused of failing to provide adequate treatment during his final days.

Case Over Diego Maradona’s Death Faces Setback The latest twist arose when one of the three judges presiding over the trial, Julieta Makintach, resigned amid controversy. Her departure followed criticism over her involvement in an upcoming documentary titled Divine Justice, which explores the aftermath of Diego Maradona’s death and prominently features Makintach herself.

The prosecutor’s decision to screen a teaser trailer of the film during court proceedings intensified concerns over impartiality.

Faced with Julieta Makintach’s withdrawal, the Argentine court was compelled to either appoint a replacement judge or restart the entire trial. On Thursday, the judges opted for the latter, effectively annulling all previous proceedings and ordering a new trial. However, no date has yet been set for the retrial.

Julieta Makintach stated she had “no choice” but to step down after the prosecutor’s actions raised questions about the fairness of the trial. This unprecedented development has added further complexity to a case already mired in public interest and legal challenges.

About Diego Maradona Diego Armando Maradona (30 October 1960 – 25 November 2020) was an Argentine professional footballer and manager, widely regarded as one of the greatest players in the history of the sport.

Nicknamed El Pibe de Oro (“The Golden Boy”), Maradona was renowned for his extraordinary dribbling, vision, and ball control, combined with his low centre of gravity that allowed him to manoeuvre past opponents with ease.

Over a 21-year professional career, he played for clubs including Argentinos Juniors, Boca Juniors, Barcelona, Napoli, Sevilla, and Newell’s Old Boys.

Maradona’s international career with Argentina was equally illustrious, earning 91 caps and scoring 34 goals. His crowning achievement came in the 1986 FIFA World Cup in Mexico, where he captained Argentina to victory and won the Golden Ball as the tournament’s best player.

The tournament featured his famous “Hand of God” goal and the “Goal of the Century” against England in the quarter-finals, moments etched in football history.