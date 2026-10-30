DRI cracks down on Myanmar-linked drug network, seizes 50 kg meth in Northeast, arrests four

New Delhi: Cracking the whip on across-border drug smuggling, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 50 kg of methamphetamine, including 30 kg of Yaba tablets and 20 kg of crystal meth, in two operations in Mizoram and Assam, and arrested four people under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

The seizures were made on 29 and 30 October, following specific intelligence inputs about the transportation of multiple consignments of narcotics from Zokhawthar towards Aizawl and Silchar, the finance ministry said in a statement on Friday.

In the first operation on 29 October, DRI officers, with operational assistance from the Assam Rifles, intercepted a vehicle on the outskirts of Aizawl along the Aizawl-Champhai Road. A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 30 kg of methamphetamine tablets, packed in 30 brick-sized packets. The drugs were concealed in a specially constructed cavity inside an office table with a storage cabinet.

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Yaba, Thai for 'mad pill' or 'crazy medicine', is an illicit synthetic drug that is a combination of methamphetamine and caffeine.Four people have been arrested in the two operations under the NDPS Act. In addition, all three vehicles allegedly used to transport the contraband have been seized, the finance ministry said in the statement.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the drugs were smuggled from Myanmar, the ministry said.

The latest seizures come against the backdrop of two other major methamphetamine seizures of 232 kg and 56 kg in the northeastern region. The successive operations underscore the scale and persistence of cross-border trafficking of synthetic drugs and the challenges faced by enforcement agencies in identifying and dismantling networks operating along the international border.

The DRI said that “it remains committed to disrupting organised narcotics trafficking networks, preventing the proliferation of synthetic drugs and safeguarding the country from the social and public health consequences of drug abuse."

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The seizures also bring into focus the growing threat posed by the Golden Triangle, a major drug-producing region where the borders of Myanmar, Laos and Thailand meet. Myanmar's Shan state has emerged as a major centre for the production of synthetic drugs, particularly methamphetamine, with trafficking networks increasingly expanding their reach into South Asia, including India's northeastern states.

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) has identified the Golden Triangle as the region's principal drug-production hub, with organised crime groups operating across borders and adapting trafficking routes and concealment methods to evade enforcement agencies.

The scale of the illicit trade is substantial. According to a UNODC report released in July 2026, the combined annual retail value of the methamphetamine, ketamine and heroin markets in Southeast Asia is estimated at $75 billion to $109.7 billion. Separately, authorities across East and Southeast Asia seized a record 349 tonnes of methamphetamine in 2025, a 48% increase from the previous year, according to UNODC. The agency has also flagged the growing reach of synthetic drugs from Southeast Asia into South Asia, Africa and Europe, underlining the transnational nature of the trafficking networks.

The latest operation follows a series of major seizures by the DRI along India's northeastern frontier in recent months. On 16 September, the agency seized 231.8 kg of suspected methamphetamine tablets from four trucks intercepted at multiple locations in Assam and Tripura. Three people were arrested, and all four vehicles were seized. In that operation, the drugs were concealed in specially constructed cavities in the roofs of truck cabins, including a goods carrier transporting a declared load of cement.

Earlier, on 28 August, the DRI seized 76 kg of suspected methamphetamine tablets in two separate operations in Assam and Mizoram, arresting two people. In the Assam operation, 56 kg of tablets were recovered from a specially fabricated cavity behind the driver's seat of a truck intercepted near Silchar. In Mizoram, another 20 kg was recovered from deep cavities in a car's side panels and the space between its fuel tank and floor. Preliminary investigations indicated that the latter consignment had been smuggled from Myanmar through the Zokhawthar-Champhai sector.