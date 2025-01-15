The Drishti 10 Starliner drone, built by Adani Defence and Aerospace, crashed off Gujarat's Porbandar coast during acceptance trials for the Indian Navy.

Adani Defence and Aerospace-built Drishti 10 Starliner drone crashed off Gujarat's Porbandar coast while it was undergoing acceptance trials before being delivered to the Indian Navy, people aware of the matter said on Tuesday, January 14, reported Hindustan Times. Report by TOI state that the crash occured on Monday i.e. January 13.

Providing more details on the crash, sources told India Today that the Drishti-10 lost command mid-flight and plunged into the water. They also confirmed that the crash caused no injuries or collateral damage.

The drone, also known as Hermes 900, is designed for maritime surveillance and reconnaissance. The drone which crashed while undergoing operational tests, was operated by the manufacturer and has been recovered, sources said, reported HT.

Some source also told The Indian Express said that there will be no financial impact on the Indian Navy since the system has not been inducted yet.

In 2023, Army and Navy both had ordered 2 drones each under the emergency procurement provisons and each of these drones cost around ₹120 crore, TOI report stated. As per the report, the first Drishti-10 was delivered to the Navy last year in January 2024 while Army got in June 2024. The Drishti 10 that crashed on Monday was for the Indian Navy, the report states.

What led to Drishti 10 Starliner drone crash? Sources told India Today that the crash has raised questions about the Drishti 10's operational reliability. Reports indicate that investigations are ongoing to identify the exact cause of the malfunction, with initial assessments pointing to potential technical issues.

All you need to know about Drishti 10 Starliner drone Drishti 10 Starliner drone, an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), was manufactured by Adani Defence and Aerospace, a part of the conglomerate helmed by billionaire Gautam Adani, at its Hyderabad facility with technology transfer from Israeli defence firm Elbit Systems.

The all-weather drone is an advanced intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) platform with 36 hours endurance and 450 kg payload capacity.

Drishti 10 is a force multiplier providing the Indian Navy with the ability to monitor vast maritime territories and unparalleled situational awareness.

It is the only unmanned military platform with STANAG 4671 certification.

Drishti 10 (Starliner) provides over the horizon, persistent multi payload, fully autonomous capabilities and SATCOM-based operations.

The drone has four hard points on wings and a large internal bay for special missions.