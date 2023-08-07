Drought Forces Spain to Source Drinking Water From the Sea

The economic effects of drought are felt most strongly in agriculture. This spring was the hottest Spain has ever recorded, and one of the driest. Farmers were hit especially hard. Insurance payouts to Spanish farmers totaled €772 million in the first half of 2023, exceeding the overall payments for last year as a whole, according to Agroseguro, which handles crop insurance payouts. The overwhelming majority of farmers in Spain are covered by crop insurance, which is subsidized by the state and gives payouts to farmers if their harvests are damaged by events such as extreme weather or disease outbreaks.

