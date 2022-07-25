Droupadi Murmu all set to take oath as India's 15th President today

In 1997, Murmu began her political career by joining the BJP and was first elected as the councilor of the Rairangpur Nagar Panchayat. She was then became the chairperson of the same panchayat in 2000 and later, sered as the BJP Scheduled Tribe Morcha’s vice president. In 2007, she was conferred Nilkhantha Award for the best MLA in the Odisha assembly and became the first woman governor of Jharkhand in 2015.