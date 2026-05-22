Centre places Pregabalin under Schedule H1 to curb recreational abuse

The Union health ministry has brought the anticonvulsant and nerve pain drug, Pregabalin, under the stricter Schedule H1 category of the Drugs Rules, 1945, to curb its growing recreational abuse, according to a government official and a notification reviewed by Mint.
The 20 May gazette notification states that the stricter compliance rules will come into effect nationwide in 180 days.
The drug will now be sold only against a valid, stamped prescription from a registered medical practitioner, while pharmacists must maintain a separate register recording the patient’s name and address, the prescribing doctor’s details, and the quantity dispensed. These records must be preserved for at least three years and will be subject to surprise inspections by drug control officers.
In addition, product packaging must prominently display a red ‘Rx’ symbol and a Schedule H1 drug warning label highlighting the drug’s potential risks.