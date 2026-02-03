In the works—a tougher drug law to check opioid abuse
Priyanka Sharma 8 min read 03 Feb 2026, 05:30 am IST
India plans a tougher Drugs and Cosmetics Act to curb diversion of pharmaceutical opioids, raising jail terms and fines to the level of the stiffer narcotics law. The move comes amid a surge in seized opioid tablets from 18.4 million in FY21 to 46.9 million by FY25.
In a bid to stem the alarming opioid crisis, India's apex drug regulator plans an overhaul of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act to sharply raise punishments and fines that would deter illegal diversion of habit-forming pharmaceutical opioids, according to two government officials in the know and documents reviewed by Mint.
