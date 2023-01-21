Drunk IAF officer arrested for making hoax bomb call to delay train departure1 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 10:46 PM IST
Drunk IAF officer arrested for making hoax bomb call to delay train departure
An Indian Air Force officer was on Saturday arrested for allegedly making a hoax bomb call to delay the departure of Mumbai Rajdhani Express from New Delhi Railway Station, police said.
