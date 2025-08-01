'Drunk' passenger drives golf cart on moving walkway in airport mayhem | Video

A visibly drunken man caused chaos at Buffalo Niagara International Airport in New York after taking an unattended golf cart for a reckless ride through the terminal in the early hours of July 28.

The man, identified as 29-year-old Kevin Sinning from Wyoming, reportedly found the cart with the keys still in the ignition and set off, leading to a trail of damage. According to the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA), Sinning appeared “clearly drunk” and was seen ignoring pleas from onlookers to stop.

Viral Video Shows Rampage Footage of the incident, first shared on TikTok and later widely circulated X, shows Sinning smashing through glass panels as shocked passengers looked on. At one point, the cart mounted a moving walkway, with two wheels on the belt and the other two teetering on the edge.

Officials say the joyride began just before 1am and ended with Sinning’s arrest. He now faces multiple charges, including criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, criminal possession of stolen property worth over $3,000, grand larceny, and criminal nuisance.

The NFTA confirmed that Sinning caused significant damage to the golf cart, parts of the terminal, and several glass partitions. He was taken into custody shortly after the incident.

In the video, Sinning can also be seen turning the cart around and driving back toward the main terminal area, ploughing through several ‘wet floor’ signs along the way.

‘Something Was Not Right With Him’ Eyewitness Tom Brennon told WGRZ: “You can tell something was not right with him. He was not responding to demands and the people telling him to stop and they had it all. He was totally disregarding the people around him.”

