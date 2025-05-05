Drunk Thar driver runs over security guard for asking him to stop honking

What began as a simple request from a security guard, asking a Thar SUV driver not to honk, ended in the guard losing his life. Rajiv Kumar, hailing from Bihar, was returning after completing his night shift at the national capital's airport Terminal 3 near Mahipalpur when a car came from behind and started honking.

Kumar was on his feet after being dropped by the cab at Mahipalpur Chowk. When the driver in the SUV started honking loudly, Kumar asked him to stop. The accused then asked him for his baton.

When the victim refused to hand over his baton to the accused, Vijay from Rangpuri, it only escalated the situation. Vijay then threatened to cross the road and run over Kumar. As soon as the guard crossed the road, Vijay hit him with his car, causing him to fall onto the road.

The police stated that the incident took place at 6:15 am on Sunday as Lale was passing by Firewall Securities. They claim that Lale, believed to be drunk, started honking incessantly. “Rajiv Kumar was intentionally hit by a four-wheeler (Mahindra Thar) driver at a red light near the Mahipalpur flyover. He sustained multiple fracture injuries to his legs and ankle,” said Surender Chaudhary, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) told Indian Express.

The victim's legs were crushed in the accident, and he sustained fractures in both legs.