A 30-year-old tourist from Andhra Pradesh was allegedly killed in a drunken brawl at a beach shack in Goa in the wee hours of Tuesday, police said. The incident took place around 1 am in Calangute area of the North Goa district.

The deceased was identified as Bhola Ravi Teja. According to the Hindustan Times, police arrested four persons — the shack owner Agnel Silveira, 64, his son Shubert Silveria, 23, and two staff of the shack Anil Bista, 24 and Kamal Sunar, 23, both natives of Nepal.

What happened at the Goa beach hack? Police said a group of inebriated tourists demanded food at the shack despite its owner informing them that the kitchen was closed.

One of the visitors reportedly began using abusive language against a woman working at the shack. The argument escalated into a scuffle after the tourist group began questioning the bill for the dishes they had ordered earlier and refused to pay it. This lead to violence and assault of a tourist, HT reported.

One of the shack workers allegedly struck on tourist Ravi Teja's head with a wooden stick. "The man died on the spot," the official said.

Later, Calangute police arrested shack worker Kamal Sonar, who hailed from Nepal, news agency PTI reported.

North Goa superintendent of police (SP) Akshat Kaushal was quoted by HT as saying, “At around 1 am, a dispute regarding placing a food order escalated into violence at the Marina Shack, Calangute Beach. The accused allegedly assaulted Teja with wooden sticks and physical blows, resulting in a head injury. Teja succumbed to his injuries."

The police registered a case of murder against the accused, he added.