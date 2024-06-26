Dry day in Mumbai today: Liquor shops closed due to Maharashtra Legislative Council polling; check details

Voting for Maharashtra legislative council elections triggers three dry days in Mumbai, Konkan, and Nashik regions as per ECI's orders.

First Published10:56 AM IST
Mumbai is observing a dry day today due to THIS reason. (Image: Pixabay)
Mumbai is observing a dry day today due to THIS reason. (Image: Pixabay)

As voting commenced on Wednesday for the biennial elections to four seats of the Maharashtra legislative council in Mumbai, Konkan, and Nashik regions, these areas are observing a dry day.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) instructed the state excise department to enforce three dry days affecting Mumbai, Konkan, and Nashik divisions. Under the ECI's directive, liquor sales and services are prohibited from 6 PM on June 24 until 6 PM on June 26 and on the day of counting, July 1.

According to excise officials, such measures typically apply under the Bombay Shops and Establishment Act of 1948 during general or assembly elections or local authority by-elections.

Some liquor shops and bar owners view the move as indicative of mistrust towards the educated and limited voter base participating in these elections, Times of India reported.

TOI reported citing sources in the excise department, said considering a sale of around 29 to 30 lakh litres of alcohol per day, which generates excise, VAT, and license fees, the treasury gets around 100 crore a day.

“So, behind a single dry day, there will be a loss of around 100 crore in excise revenue,” they added.

Results will be declared on July 1.

Among the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi partners, the Shiv Sena (UBT) is contesting the Mumbai Graduates, Mumbai Teachers, Nashik Teachers seats, while the Congress has fielded its candidate in the Konkan Graduates constituency.

From the ruling side, the BJP is contesting the Mumbai Graduates, Konkan Graduates seats and backing an independent candidate in the Mumbai Teachers constituency.

The Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has fielded Kishor Darade in the Nashik Teachers constituency.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) headed by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has nominated Mahesh Bhavsar in the Nashik Teachers constituency and Shivajirao Nalawade in the Mumbai Teachers constituency.

(With inputs from agencies)

