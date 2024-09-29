Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Dry days in Delhi in October and November: Liquor shops to remain closed on THESE dates. Check here

Dry days in Delhi in October and November: Liquor shops to remain closed on THESE dates. Check here

Written By Fareha Naaz

Liquor shops in Delhi will close for six days during major festivals, including Diwali. While hotels with licenses will be permitted to serve alcohol

Delhi will observe six dry days during key festivals but hotels with specific licenses can serve liquor to guests.

Delhi Dry Days: Liquor shops across the national capital, Delhi, will remain closed for a total of six days in the upcoming festive months of October and November, as announced by the excise department. These dry days coincide with key national holidays and religious festivals.

The order dated September 19, issued by the Excise Department Commissioner Ravi Jha outlines the reasons for the closures on the specific dates which are as follows:

October

In October, liquor shops will remain closed for a total of four days.

  • October 2 - Gandhi Jayanti (Wednesday)
  • October 12 - Vijaya Dashami (Saturday)
  • October 17 - Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti (Thursday)

October 31 - Diwali (Thursday)

November

In November, liquor shops will remain closed for a total of two days.

  • November 15 - Guru Nanak Jayanti (Friday)
  • November 24 - Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas (Sunday)

According to excise department’s directive, the closure of liquor shops is in line with the observance of these significant days. As a mark of respect for the ‘Father of the Nation,’ liquor shops typically remain closed across India on Gandhi Jayanti which commemorates birth anniversary of the renowned freedom fighter Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, alternatively known as Mahatma Gandhi.
Delhi Dry Days

Moreover, on the occasion of major religious festivals like Diwali, Guru Nanak Jayanti, and Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas, alcohol sale at liquor shops is prohibited as these days are recognised as dry days. It is important to note that hotels possessing L-15 and L-15F licences will be permitted to serve liquor to their resident guests.

Clarifying that no compensation will be provided to licensed shop owners over the suspension of liquor sales during these dry days, the excise department instructed licensees to strictly comply with the order. Any violation of the order would attract penalties and fines. The order does not apply to consumption of alcohol in hotels that meet the licensing requirements but exclusively to the retail sale of alcohol.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.