Liquor shops in Delhi will close for six days during major festivals, including Diwali. While hotels with licenses will be permitted to serve alcohol

Delhi Dry Days: Liquor shops across the national capital, Delhi, will remain closed for a total of six days in the upcoming festive months of October and November, as announced by the excise department. These dry days coincide with key national holidays and religious festivals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The order dated September 19, issued by the Excise Department Commissioner Ravi Jha outlines the reasons for the closures on the specific dates which are as follows:

October In October, liquor shops will remain closed for a total of four days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

October 2 - Gandhi Jayanti (Wednesday)

October 12 - Vijaya Dashami (Saturday)

October 17 - Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti (Thursday) October 31 - Diwali (Thursday)

November In November, liquor shops will remain closed for a total of two days.

November 15 - Guru Nanak Jayanti (Friday)

November 24 - Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas (Sunday) According to excise department’s directive, the closure of liquor shops is in line with the observance of these significant days. As a mark of respect for the ‘Father of the Nation,’ liquor shops typically remain closed across India on Gandhi Jayanti which commemorates birth anniversary of the renowned freedom fighter Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, alternatively known as Mahatma Gandhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi Dry Days

Moreover, on the occasion of major religious festivals like Diwali, Guru Nanak Jayanti, and Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas, alcohol sale at liquor shops is prohibited as these days are recognised as dry days. It is important to note that hotels possessing L-15 and L-15F licences will be permitted to serve liquor to their resident guests.