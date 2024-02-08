Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) is set to commence with the registration process for the DSSSB Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) Recruitment 2024. The registration process will conclude on March 8 at 11:59 pm. Candidates aspiring to apply for the vacancies must refer the official website at dsssbonline.nic.in .

The DSSSB recruitment drive this year aims to fill 5,118 vacancies for TGTs in Maths, Social Science, Natural Science, Physical Science, English, Hindi, Sanskrit, Urdu, Punjabi, and Drawing. The vacancies to these posts are available in the schools of UT government schools, local bodies and autonomous bodies.

How to apply?

Go to the official website at dsssbonline.nic.in Click on the link given for DSSSB TGT Application 2024 on the homepage. Enter login credentials and Submit. Fill the application form and submit. Make payment of application fees. Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference.

Eligibility criteria

Applicants willing to apply for the posts should meet the following criteria:

A bachelor's degree (honours/pass) or equivalent from a recognised university in the subject for which the candidate is applying with minimum 45% marks in aggregate along with one of the school subjects. The applicant should have a degree in education and a working knowledge of Hindi. The applicant should have also qualified for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education. Applicants from SC, ST, and PwD categories will be granted relaxations from minimum 45% marks in the aggregate at the graduation level. Moreover, candidates with postgraduate degree in the respective subject will also be granted relaxation from minimum 45% marks. Applicants registering for the DSSSB recruitment should be below 32 of age. The upper age limit is 40 years for female candidates. Age relaxation will also be granted to candidates from reserved categories.

Application fee

Candidates registering for DSSSB TGT recruitment will have to pay a registration fee of ₹100. However, female candidates and those belonging to SC, ST, PwBD, and ex-serviceman categories are exempted from submitting any application fee. Payment of fees can be made through debit card, credit card and net banking only.

Exam pattern

The DSSSB TGT recruitment exam will consist of 2 sections: A and B. Both these sections will have100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) bringing the total number of questions to 200. Candidates will be given a time limit of 2 hours to attempt the recruitment exam.

