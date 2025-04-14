DU college principal coats classroom walls with cow dung to beat the heat; netizens say ‘purane yug mein wapis’ | Video

An online debate sparked when a Delhi University's Laxmibai college principal was seen applying cow dung on classroom walls to beat the heat in the city. Calling it as “part of an ongoing research project” headed by a faculty member, she said the study, titled ‘Study of Heat Stress Control by Using Traditional Indian Knowledge,’ is underway. Internet is amazed as some said it's fine, while others criticised for doing such a practice in a college.

"It is under process. I will be able to share details of the full research after a week. The research is being carried out in porta cabins. I coated one of them myself because there's no harm in touching natural mud. Some people are spreading misinformation without knowing the full details,” PTI quoted Vatsala as saying.

The indigenous ways were being used to cool classrooms in C Block. The video of cow dung being coated to classroom walls was reportedly shared in a WhatsApp group of teachers by the principal herself. “Those who have classes here will soon get these rooms in a new look. Efforts are being made to make your teaching experience pleasant,” she said in the message.

Netizens react One of the users said, "It's all about "Principles". Another said, "Is she doing an experiment? Is she allowed to do such an experiment?", "Don't be surprised,she may get Teacher of the Year award", "This is all for the camera. I am sure she is looking for some promotion" were some other comments made.

Others said the it's good as it happens in their villages too, stating, “In rural area where the temperature is high, I appreciate her as she is doing for the kids to maintain the classroom temperature... Kudos to her…”, including other remarks like “Cow dung keeps the building cool! It acts like a heat barrier”, “My grandmother used to do this, when i was 5-6 yrs old. We moved to pakka house in city after that. But i think, ab hum puraane yug mein firse waaps jaa rhe hain 😆”

About Laxmibai College Laxmibai college is a women's college with the University of Delhi affiliation. It was set up in 1965 and named after Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi. It consists of five blocks, with the recent initiative emphasis on one of them.