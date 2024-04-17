Dubai Floods: Cars, runway submerged, Flydubai suspends flights, schools closed due to heavy rain | Watch videos here
Dubai floods: Heavy rains in Dubai caused flooding, submerging vehicles and affecting shopping centers. Schools closed, remote work extended.
Dubai witnessed heavy flooding as heavy rains lashed the United Arab Emirates. Images and videos shared on social media X showed several vehicles submerged on the streets. Flagship shopping centres Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates both suffered flooding. Videos posted on social media also showed ankle-deep water in Dubai Metro station. Schools have been shut across the UAE and is expected to remain closed today, when further storms are forecast. Dubai's government also extended remote working for its employees. Taking to X, UAE Government Media Office wrote, “Based on the directives of the Council of Ministers, it was decided to extend remote work until tomorrow, Wednesday, April 17, for all federal government employees, with the exception of jobs that require presence at the workplace, taking into account the weather condition that the country is going through."