Dubai witnessed heavy flooding as heavy rains lashed the United Arab Emirates. Images and videos shared on social media X showed several vehicles submerged on the streets. Flagship shopping centres Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates both suffered flooding. Videos posted on social media also showed ankle-deep water in Dubai Metro station. Schools have been shut across the UAE and is expected to remain closed today, when further storms are forecast. Dubai's government also extended remote working for its employees. Taking to X, UAE Government Media Office wrote, “Based on the directives of the Council of Ministers, it was decided to extend remote work until tomorrow, Wednesday, April 17, for all federal government employees, with the exception of jobs that require presence at the workplace, taking into account the weather condition that the country is going through." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Dubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens Flooding Speaking of travel, Flydubai has temporally suspended all of its flights departing from Dubai until Wednesday morning due to bad weather, the UAE state news agency WAM said as reported by Reuters. "All flydubai flights scheduled for departure from Dubai this evening (16 April) have been canceled effective immediately until 10:00 (Dubai local time) on 17 April. During this period, passengers who do not have Dubai as their final destination will not be accepted for travel," a flyDubai spokesperson was quoted as saying.

The Dubai International Airport (DXB) is currently diverting arriving flights until weather conditions improve, while keeping the departures operational. In a latest post on X, it has also recommended passengers to verify the status of their flight with the relevant airline before leaving for DXB and also give themselves extra time to reach the airport. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mahindra & Mahindra Chairman and CEO Anand Mahindra also shared a video showing flooded roads of Dubai. He wrote on X, “Nope, not Mumbai. Dubai…"

Asian Champions League football semi-final postponed The Asian Champions League football semi-final between the UAE's Al Ain and Saudi side Al Hilal, due to be hosted in Al Ain, was postponed for 24 hours because of the weather.

Meanwhile, Other parts of the Gulf Peninsula were also affected by bad weather, including Oman, whose news agency reported that at least 18 people died as a result of recent severe rainfall. The heavy rains that caused widespread flooding across the desert nation stemmed partly from cloud seeding. The UAE started cloud seeding operations in 2002 to address water security issues, even though the lack of drainage in many areas can trigger flooding. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from Reuters, AFP)

