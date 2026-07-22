Dubai's City Ambassador Programme offers rewards worth ₹79,000 for inviting friends, family

Dubai is offering residents benefits worth more than ₹79,000 (Dh 3,000) for inviting friends and family from overseas to visit the emirate, according to Gulf News. The rewards include hotel stays, dining offers, attraction tickets and lifestyle experiences, and are available until 31 December 2026.

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Called the "A Dubai Initiative", the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) has launched a new city ambassador programme that rewards UAE residents and citizens for encouraging friends and relatives living abroad to visit Dubai.

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All about the City Ambassador Programme Residents whose guests arrive between 20 July and 31 October 2026 can unlock rewards worth more than Dh 3,000 (around ₹79,000). These include complimentary hotel stays, dining experiences, attraction tickets and lifestyle offers.

To participate, eligible residents must register the details of their visiting friends or family through the programme's online nomination form before their arrival. Participants can nominate up to five visitors at a time, with additional nominations permitted through separate submissions.

Once the visitors arrive in Dubai, their entry will be automatically verified. Residents will then receive an email containing their reward package and instructions for redeeming the benefits.

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The programme is open to UAE residents and citizens aged 18 years and above who hold a valid Emirates ID. Eligible visitors must not be UAE residents and should either travel on a valid tourist visa or be eligible for a visa on arrival. They must also arrive in Dubai between 20 July and 31 October 2026, by air, sea or road.

The rewards include exclusive offers at hotels, restaurants, tourist attractions and lifestyle services. Participating brands include W Dubai Mina Seyahi, Le Méridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Waterpark, Meliá Desert Palm, Careem, Hala, IHG Hotels & Resorts, and The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi.

Each eligible resident may claim up to 3 reward packages during the campaign. Unless stated otherwise, all rewards must be redeemed by 31 December 2026.

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