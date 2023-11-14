Dubai's Emirates Airline calls off deal to buy Airbus A350 until Rolls Royce's engine is fixed
Emirates has ruled out an immediate deal to buy Airbus A350-1000 jets, citing a dispute with engine maker Rolls-Royce over engine durability and maintenance costs.
Emirates ruled out an immediate deal to buy Airbus A350-1000 jets on Tuesday, blaming a dispute with engine maker Rolls-Royce over the durability of its engines and leaving the European planemaker without a major showcase order at the Dubai Airshow.
