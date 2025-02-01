Dulari Devi: Who is the Dalit artist behind FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s Madhubani saree for Budget 2025?

As Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman prepares to present the budget on February 1 at 11:00 am, she was spotted at the Parliament in a traditional saree. Celebrating India’s cultural heritage, the finance minister chose a special saree for the big day, saree, adorned with intricate Madhubani artwork.

Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget Day saree Let's find out who is the woman who gifted Nirmala Sitharaman the Budget Day saree, symbolic of tradition and a tribute to centuries-old art.

Dulari Devi, who was honoured with the Padma Shri award in 2021, presented the saree to Nirmala Sitharaman after meeting the Minister during the outreach program at the Mithila Art Institute in Madhubani, Bihar, Hindustan Times reported.

Following a brief discussion about the significance of Madhubani with the Finance minister, Dulari Devi made a heartwarming move. She presented the meticulously designed Madhubani print saree to Nirmala Sitharaman and asked her to wear it on Budget Day. Notably, the finance minister decided to honour the artist's wish and wore the hand-painted saree for the historic occasion.

Nirmala Sitharaman is an advocate of India’s rich artistic traditions and her attires over the years make a statement about India’s diverse textile heritage. By wearing traditional sarees that reflect the cultural legacy of various regions, Nirmala Sitharaman shows her support and recognition of traditional artistry.

All to know about Dulari Devi Dulari Devi, who primarily works in the Mithila art tradition, was born into the marginalised Dalit Mallaah caste. The Indian artist and illustrator was married early at the age of thirteen and did not receive any formal education. Her journey to explore and illustrate Madhubani art can be traced to the time when she worked as a domestic servant in the home of Madhubani artist Mahasundari Devi.

Dulari Devi came across Madhubani art and techniques following her introduction to another artist, Karpoori Devi.