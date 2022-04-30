Billionaire Elon Musk, who recently sealed a $44 billion deal by acquiring microblogging site Twitter, has received both support and criticism from high-profile people. While some celebrities vowed to leave the platform, believing Musk will polarize the society, allowing hateful comments on Twitter feeds, others have come forward in favour of Musk. One such high-profile Canadian actor that has decided to stay on Twitter is Star Trek's Captain James Kirk (real name William Shatner). Shatner in a tweet wrote, "I am stating that I am staying here".

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}