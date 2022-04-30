This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In 2017, Elon Musk's name was mentioned in a sci-fi series Star Trek: Discovery. Musk was ranked alongside Wright Brothers and the scientist who brought warp speed light to humanity
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Billionaire Elon Musk, who recently sealed a $44 billion deal by acquiring microblogging site Twitter, has received both support and criticism from high-profile people. While some celebrities vowed to leave the platform, believing Musk will polarize the society, allowing hateful comments on Twitter feeds, others have come forward in favour of Musk. One such high-profile Canadian actor that has decided to stay on Twitter is Star Trek's Captain James Kirk (real name William Shatner). Shatner in a tweet wrote, "I am stating that I am staying here".
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Billionaire Elon Musk, who recently sealed a $44 billion deal by acquiring microblogging site Twitter, has received both support and criticism from high-profile people. While some celebrities vowed to leave the platform, believing Musk will polarize the society, allowing hateful comments on Twitter feeds, others have come forward in favour of Musk. One such high-profile Canadian actor that has decided to stay on Twitter is Star Trek's Captain James Kirk (real name William Shatner). Shatner in a tweet wrote, "I am stating that I am staying here".
Further, he suggested Elon Musk dump the Twitter logo--the bird and make him the face of the microblogging site. "I am trying to pitch Elon to hire me as the face of Twitter. #dumpthe bird," the Star Trek actor wrote.
Further, he suggested Elon Musk dump the Twitter logo--the bird and make him the face of the microblogging site. "I am trying to pitch Elon to hire me as the face of Twitter. #dumpthe bird," the Star Trek actor wrote.
Shatner's tweet has sparked a social media firestorm. "BTW, since it seems to be the latest “thing" on here. I’m stating that I’m staying on Twitter. Besides, I think @elonmusk is adorbs. Also, full disclosure: I’m trying to pitch Elon to hire me as the face of Twitter," Shatner wrote.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Shatner's tweet has sparked a social media firestorm. "BTW, since it seems to be the latest “thing" on here. I’m stating that I’m staying on Twitter. Besides, I think @elonmusk is adorbs. Also, full disclosure: I’m trying to pitch Elon to hire me as the face of Twitter," Shatner wrote.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Musk quickly responded saying, "You will always be my captain".
Musk quickly responded saying, "You will always be my captain".
In 2017, Elon Musk's name was mentioned in a sci-fi series Star Trek: Discovery. Musk was ranked alongside Wright Brothers and the scientist who brought warp speed light to humanity. A character in the show, Captain Gabriel Lorca, which is portrayed by actor Jason Issacs, mentioned Musk alongside the Wright Brothers
In 2017, Elon Musk's name was mentioned in a sci-fi series Star Trek: Discovery. Musk was ranked alongside Wright Brothers and the scientist who brought warp speed light to humanity. A character in the show, Captain Gabriel Lorca, which is portrayed by actor Jason Issacs, mentioned Musk alongside the Wright Brothers