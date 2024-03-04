‘Dune 2’ at $81.5 Million Scores Biggest Opening of 2024
Dune: Part Two, the new installment in a sprawling film series based on the sci-fi story by Frank Herbert, opened with weekend ticket sales of $81.5 million in US and Canadian theaters, delivering the best debut this year.
