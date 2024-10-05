Durga Puja 2024 celebrates the victory of Goddess Durga over Mahishasura, where Ashtami is considered the most sacred day

Durga Puja 2024: One of the most revered festivals in Hinduism, Durga Puja marks the triumph of Goddess Durga over the shape-shifting demon Mahishasura. While Durga Puja is a five day celebration, Ashtami is observed as the most auspicious day, along with its transition to Navami, the second last day of the festivities.

For 2024 Durga Puja, Ashtami is on October 11, and Navami is on the next day, i. e, October 12. The five-day celebrations would culminate with Goddess Durga's immersion on October 13, Sunday.

Durga Puja 2024: Mahaashtami Special pushpanjali is performed on this day to mark the auspicious moment.

Durga Puja 2024: Ashtami timings According to the Gupta Press almanac, the pushpanjali timing this year is scheduled for early morning, between 5:45 AM and 6:00 AM. According to another calendar, that is the Bisuddha Siddhanta almanac, the pushpanjali timings are from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM.

Kumari Puja, where little girls within the age of 8-12 years are worshipped as Goddess Durga, also happens on Ashtami.

108 lotuses, 108 diyas 'Sandhi Puja' which marks the beginning of Mahanavami, will commence from 11:30 AM onwards. It is said to be the exact moment when Mahishasura was slain. Offerings of 108 lotuses and 108 earthen lamps, along with recitals invoking the Goddess Chandi-the most violent form of Durga, mark this key moment.

Durga Puja 2024: Mahanavami Mahanavami will last for a day and a half, starting in the afternoon of October 11 and continuing through the entire day of October 12.

The Kolkata Metro has also extended its timings by 7 hours, to ensure a hassle free experience for pandal hoppers on Durga Ashtami. Trains in the North-South corridor will run until 4 am on major festival days including Ashtami and Navami, apart from Saptami.