Durga Puja 2024: Youtuber Gaurav Taneja shares photos with wife Ritu Rathee amid divorce rumours

Youtuber Gaurav Taneja shared photos of Durga Puja celebrations with his wife and daughter on Instagram. This follows his wife Ritu Rathee's confirmation of their split.

Livemint
Updated11 Oct 2024, 04:00 PM IST
YouTuber Gaurav Taneja has shared photos with wife Ritu Rathee and daughter.
YouTuber Gaurav Taneja has shared photos with wife Ritu Rathee and daughter.(Gaurav Taneja Twitter @flyingbeast320)

Amid massive speculation surrounding the separation of Youtuber Gaurav Taneja and his wife Ritu Rathee, the social media influencer has shared pictures of him enjoying the Durga Puja festival with his family. The Instagram photos of the celebrations have come days after Ritu Rathee confirmed their split in a video on social media.

Also Read | ’I outearn AirAsia CEO who once fired me,’ says YouTuber Gaurav Taneja

In response to the video, Gaurav Taneja issued a statement clarifying that he will not say anything about his personal life on social media, which may escalate the controversy surrounding the couple. Taneja also turned off the comment option on his recent post, which he captioned, “Durga pooja celebration!!”

Last month, Taneja's wife, Ritu Rathee, shared a video to address the constant trolling and speculations about her personal life. In her video message, Rathee had said that she is an empowered woman who can take her stand and speak for herself.

Also Read | YouTuber Gaurav Taneja gets bail after arrest for birthday celebration

In her video message, she also urged the social media users to stop trolling her husband and targeting him for no reason. Addressing the rumours about their split, Ritu Rathee said, “A small thing happened between a husband and wife. He thought he was right, I thought I was right. He became stubborn, and so did I”.

Later in the video, she made it clear that she doesn't need any support from social media.

Also Read | Gaurav Taneja arrested after followers gather to celebrate his birthday

Meanwhile. Gaurav Taneja had also shared a post on Instagram in Hindi which meant, “Those who love me, I love them back.

The post was captioned with,“Social media is not a place to discuss family matters. I have nothing to say”. In the post, he maintained that he will not speak about his personal life on social media and will remain quite for his family and urged netizens to stop making any assumptions.

“I will remain quiet for my kids and the mother of my child. Ready to live with all the negativity and hate for my entire life. Please don’t expect any public explanation. Please stop making any assumptions.”

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Oct 2024, 04:00 PM IST
Business NewsNewsDurga Puja 2024: Youtuber Gaurav Taneja shares photos with wife Ritu Rathee amid divorce rumours

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    211.00
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    23.25 (12.38%)

    Tata Steel share price

    160.70
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    1.05 (0.66%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,174.25
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -9.5 (-0.8%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    130.10
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    0.7 (0.54%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    JM Financial share price

    153.85
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    8.75 (6.03%)

    Divis Laboratories share price

    6,141.15
    03:59 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    200.65 (3.38%)

    Page Industries share price

    45,400.00
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    1264.7 (2.87%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,839.55
    03:57 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    29.55 (1.63%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Cummins India share price

    3,611.75
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -169.6 (-4.49%)

    Star Health and Allied Insurance share price

    547.85
    03:59 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -19.35 (-3.41%)

    Creditaccess Grameen share price

    1,081.40
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -38 (-3.39%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,146.15
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -37.65 (-3.18%)
    More from Top Losers

    Nippon Life share price

    700.85
    03:53 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    59.15 (9.22%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    81.44
    03:52 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    5.16 (6.76%)

    Sonata Software share price

    608.50
    03:42 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    36.1 (6.31%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    790.10
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    45.85 (6.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,645.00-50.00
      Chennai
      76,651.00-50.00
      Delhi
      76,803.00-50.00
      Kolkata
      76,655.00-50.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.76/L0.01
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.