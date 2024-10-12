Dussehra 2024: How Hindus of Bangladesh are celebrating Vijayadashami amid ‘suffocating’ security

Dussehra 2024 festivities, including Durga idol immersion in Bangladesh, are overshadowed by rising violence against Hindus. Despite three-tier security measures, locals express concerns over safety and the suffocating atmosphere, as previous attacks have raised fears ahead of the celebrations

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated12 Oct 2024, 01:17 PM IST
Dussehra 2024: How Hindus of Bangladesh are celebrating Vijayadashami amid ‘suffocating’ security
Dussehra 2024: How Hindus of Bangladesh are celebrating Vijayadashami amid ‘suffocating’ security(AP)

Dussehra 2024: Also known as Vijayadashami, the last day of Durga Puja is one of the most revered festivals for Hindus across the globe. While India gears up for it with ‘Ramleela’ plays and massive rallies, its eastern neighbour Bangladesh observes the occasion with the immersion of Durga idols.

The Durga idols are mostly immersed in the Icchamati river, which seperates India and Bangladesh. Other festivities, such as 'sindoor khel', where married Hindu women offer vermillion to each other, and 'Dhunuchi nach' are also a part of the Vijayadashami festivities.

Dussehra 2024: ‘Challenging’ moment

Bangladesh's festive mood, however, has been marred by tight security measures amid increasing attacks on minorities.

Also Read | Dussehra 2024: ’Israel-Hamas war cause of concern’, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Since October 1, 35 cases related to ongoing Durga Puja celebrations have occurred across the country, stated a report by Dhaka Tribune. In addition, president of a Durga Puja Committee in Bangladesh also told the AP that there have been reports of violence before the Durga Puja festivities began formally on October 9.

Supriya Sarkar, a Hindu school-teacher shared her woes, calling the festive times in Bangladesh a ‘challenging’ moment. "We faced problems in the past as well, but we did not see such escalation earlier. This is our country, we want to live here peacefully with our Muslim brothers and sisters and others without discrimination or intimidation,” Sarkar was quoted as saying by AP.

Also Read | Dussehra 2024: How is Vijayadashmi being celebrated in India? Check details here

Meanwhile, another resident of Dhaka said she was happy with the security measures, but at the same time felt ‘suffocated’ by it.

Bangladesh Inspector of General Police (IGP), Md Moinul Islam, had announced ‘three-tier security' ahead of Durga Puja celebrations in September. However, the attacks on Hindu minorities have escalated, stated reports.

In Dhaka's Uttara neighborhood, Hindus were forced to hold Durga Puja in a smaller venue after a procession by Muslims called on authorities and did not allow them to install Goddess Durga's idol in open spaces, reported AP.

Durga Puja: Border Force troops deployed in 22 districts

In 2021, at least four people were killed and several were injured after some Hindu temples in Bangladesh were attacked during the Durga Puja celebrations. The incident prompted the government to deploy a paramilitary force in 22 districts along with Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) troops.

-With agency inputs

 

 

Key Takeaways
  • Dussehra celebrations in Bangladesh are overshadowed by security concerns due to rising violence against Hindu minorities.
  • Community sentiments reflect a desire for peaceful coexistence amidst challenging circumstances.
  • The government’s deployment of security forces underscores the seriousness of the threats faced by minority communities.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Oct 2024, 01:17 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldDussehra 2024: How Hindus of Bangladesh are celebrating Vijayadashami amid ‘suffocating’ security

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    211.00
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    23.25 (12.38%)

    Tata Steel share price

    160.70
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    1.05 (0.66%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,174.25
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -9.5 (-0.8%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    130.10
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    0.7 (0.54%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Cummins India share price

    3,611.75
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -169.6 (-4.49%)

    Star Health and Allied Insurance share price

    547.85
    03:59 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -19.35 (-3.41%)

    Creditaccess Grameen share price

    1,081.40
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -38 (-3.39%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,146.15
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -37.65 (-3.18%)
    More from Top Losers

    Nippon Life share price

    700.85
    03:53 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    59.15 (9.22%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    81.44
    03:52 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    5.16 (6.76%)

    Sonata Software share price

    608.50
    03:42 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    36.1 (6.31%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    790.10
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    45.85 (6.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,425.00780.00
      Chennai
      77,431.00780.00
      Delhi
      77,583.00780.00
      Kolkata
      77,435.00780.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.76/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.