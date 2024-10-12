Dussehra 2024: How Hindus of Bangladesh are celebrating Vijayadashami amid ‘suffocating’ security

Dussehra 2024: Also known as Vijayadashami, the last day of Durga Puja is one of the most revered festivals for Hindus across the globe. While India gears up for it with ‘Ramleela’ plays and massive rallies, its eastern neighbour Bangladesh observes the occasion with the immersion of Durga idols.

The Durga idols are mostly immersed in the Icchamati river, which seperates India and Bangladesh. Other festivities, such as 'sindoor khel', where married Hindu women offer vermillion to each other, and 'Dhunuchi nach' are also a part of the Vijayadashami festivities.

Dussehra 2024: ‘Challenging’ moment Bangladesh's festive mood, however, has been marred by tight security measures amid increasing attacks on minorities.

Since October 1, 35 cases related to ongoing Durga Puja celebrations have occurred across the country, stated a report by Dhaka Tribune. In addition, president of a Durga Puja Committee in Bangladesh also told the AP that there have been reports of violence before the Durga Puja festivities began formally on October 9.

Supriya Sarkar, a Hindu school-teacher shared her woes, calling the festive times in Bangladesh a ‘challenging’ moment. "We faced problems in the past as well, but we did not see such escalation earlier. This is our country, we want to live here peacefully with our Muslim brothers and sisters and others without discrimination or intimidation,” Sarkar was quoted as saying by AP.

Meanwhile, another resident of Dhaka said she was happy with the security measures, but at the same time felt ‘suffocated’ by it.

Bangladesh Inspector of General Police (IGP), Md Moinul Islam, had announced ‘three-tier security' ahead of Durga Puja celebrations in September. However, the attacks on Hindu minorities have escalated, stated reports.

In Dhaka's Uttara neighborhood, Hindus were forced to hold Durga Puja in a smaller venue after a procession by Muslims called on authorities and did not allow them to install Goddess Durga's idol in open spaces, reported AP.

Durga Puja: Border Force troops deployed in 22 districts In 2021, at least four people were killed and several were injured after some Hindu temples in Bangladesh were attacked during the Durga Puja celebrations. The incident prompted the government to deploy a paramilitary force in 22 districts along with Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) troops.