Business News/ News / Dussehra 2024: 'Israel-Hamas war cause of concern', says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at Vijayadashami celebrations | Top pts

Livemint

Dussehra 2024: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat expressed concern over the Israel-Hamas war during the Vijayadashami Utsav in Nagpur

Dussehra 2024: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh(RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat performed Shastra Puja in Nagpur, on Saturday. While addressing the event, he mentioned several issues, including the Israel-Hamas war.

Every year, on Dussehra, the RSS celebrates Vijayadashami by performing Shastra Puja. 2024 marks the 100th year of the celebrations, said the RSS chief, reported PTI.

Here are the top points from the RSS event.

Dussehra 2024: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat addresses event

'Narrative being spread in Bangladesh that India is a threat' said RSS chief, reported PTI.

Earlier Bagwat had also raised the Iran-Israel war, stating that the ‘Israel-Hamas war’ has become a ‘cause of concern’

Former ISRO chief, and Padma Bhushan recipient K. Radhakrishnan was the chief guest for the event.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and former ISRO chief K. Sivan were also present at the event.

Keep checking here for more updates from the RSS event.

