Dussehra 2024: THESE routes are closed in Mumbai for Eknath Shinde, Uddhav Thackeray rallies | Check details

Dussehra 2024: The Mumbai Traffic Police on Friday imposed several traffic restrictions in view of the massive Dussehra rallies being organised by both Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) at Azad Maidan, and Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) at Shivaji Park on October 12.

The restrictions will be in place from 9.00 am to 12 am on Saturday, stated the Mumbai Traffic Police in its latest statement. Here are the alternative routes that commuters can take to avoid traffic due to Dussehra rallies.

Dussehra 2024: Roads diverted for Azad Maidan rally From Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT Junction) to Vasudev Balawant Phadake Chowk (Metro Junction): Traffic shall be diverted from CSMT Junction via D N Road and L T Marg to Metro Junction.

From Vasudev Balawant Phadake Chowk (Metro Junction) to Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT Junction) CSMT Junction:- Traffic shall diverted from Metro Junction Via L. T.Marg- Chakala Junction. Commuters can turn right towards D N Road, if neeeded.

From Chafekar Banhu Chowk (OCS) to Vasudev Balawant Phadake Chowk (Metro Junction) : Commuters are advised to travel along Hutatma Chowk, Ramdev Potadar Chowk, Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk- (Churchgate Junction), M. K. Road, Anandilal Potdar Chowk to reach Vasudev Balawant Phadake Chowk (Metro Junction)

From Vasudev Balawant Phadake Chowk (Metro Junction) to Hutatama Chowk: Traffic shall be diverted from Vasudev Balawant Phadake Chowk (Metro Junction). Take a left turn towards Anandilal Podar Chowk, to turn onto M. K. Road and reach Hutatma junction via Ramdev Potadar Chowk (CTO)

From Chaphekar Bandhu Chowk (OCS Junction) to CSMT Junction: Traffic shall be diverted from Chaphekar bandhu Chowk (OCS Junction) Right turn via M.G. Roads – Hutatma Junction – Kalaghoda – Regal Junction- Left Turn – S.B.S Road (If necessary).

Dussehra 2024: Roads diverted for Shivaji Park rally

SVS Road, from Siddhivinayak Mandir Junction to Kapad Bazar Junction in Mahim, will be closed for vehicles. The stretch from Raja Badhe Chowk Junction to Keluskar Marg (North) Junction in Dadar has also been made a no-entry zone.

Riders can also take the LJ Road-Gokhale RoadSteel Man Junction route and then proceed through Gokhale Road to avoid traffic on Pandurang Naik Marg.

Bal Govindas Marg, from Padmabai Thakkar Marg Junction to Senapati Bapat Marg, will have a no-entry. Vehicles along that route would be diverted to Manorama Nagarkar Marg. Dadasaheb Rege Road, from Senapati Bapat Statue to Gadkari Junction, will be closed, with traffic rerouted to LJ Road, Gokhale Road, and Ranade Road.