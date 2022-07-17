At least six people died after a dust storm caused a 21-vehicle pile-up on a United States highway on Sunday. According to the reports, the dust storm left the drivers with zero visibility resulting in the crash. The video showed over 20 vehicles lining up one after another after crashing into each other.

A witness shared the video on Facebook and said, "Visibility dropped in an instant. I still can't get over the fact that we were 1 truck away from disaster."

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen said, "The Montana Highway Patrol is on the scene with other first responders and investigating the incident."

"This investigation is still ongoing. We will release more information as it becomes available and is appropriate out of respect of the lives lost and their loved ones," he said.

"I'm deeply saddened by the news of a mass casualty crash near Hardin. Please join me in prayer to lift up the victims and their loved ones. We're grateful to our first responders for their service," Governor Greg Gianforte tweeted.

A witness said that the dust storm was like wearing sepia-coloured glasses.

"The visibility was so poor and scary. The air was warm and eerie. It was like wearing sepia-colored glasses. It was so crazy," the witness was quoted as saying by CNN.

The witness said she witnessed a camper ripping open after crashing into another.

"When I saw the ripped-open camper, my gut dropped. But the owner just was frantically putting his decorative pillows back in the camper, and it was so sad because he was obviously so in over his head with what just happened," she said.