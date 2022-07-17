Dust storm causes 21-vehicle pile-up in US, 6 dead: Video1 min read . Updated: 17 Jul 2022, 09:31 PM IST
- Six people died after several vehicles crashed into each other after zero visibility caused by a dust storm in US's Montana
At least six people died after a dust storm caused a 21-vehicle pile-up on a United States highway on Sunday. According to the reports, the dust storm left the drivers with zero visibility resulting in the crash. The video showed over 20 vehicles lining up one after another after crashing into each other.