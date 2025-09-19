DUSU’s legacy — From Arun Jaitley to Rekha Gupta, student polls that shaped political leaders

The Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU), formed in 1949 with its first elections held in 1954, has grown into one of the most high-profile student contests in the country, often viewed as a reflection of being a launchpad for national politics. Since its inception, DUSU has produced prominent leaders such as the late who went on to hold key positions in national politics, such as Arun Jaitley, senior Congress leader Ajay Maken, All India Mahila Congress President Alka Lamba, and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. Catch DUSU Election Results 2025 LIVE Updates here

Arun Jaitley Former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was a DUSU president from 1974 to 1975. He rose to prominence during Emergency when he participated in demonstrations against the imposition in 1975 by Indira Gandhi.

He was arrested and spent 19 months in detention. Later, Arun Jaitley went on to become the defense and finance minister. He was posthumously awarded the Padma Vibhushan.

Rekha Gupta Rekha Gupta served as the DUSU president from 1996 to 97. She made history by becoming Delhi’s Chief Minister in 2025. She was also elected the general secretary of Delhi BJP.

She was also pitted by the BJP as the MCD mayoral candidate against AAP's Shelly Oberoi in 2022.

In 1985, Ajay Maken became the first NSUI candidate to win a direct election as President of the DUSU, and was also the first final-year B.Sc. Chemistry (Hons.) student to hold the position.

A three-time Member of Parliament and three-time MLA in the Delhi Legislative Assembly, he also served as a minister in Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s cabinet.

Vijay Goel An alumnus of Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), Vijay Goel was the ABVP treasurer in 1974–1975. Vijay Goel was the DUSU president in 1977. He was also jailed during Emergency.

He was elected to 11th Lok Sabha from Sadar and to 12th and 13th Lok Sabha from Chandni Chowk. Vijay Goel served as Minister of State for Labour, Parliamentary Affairs, Statistics & Programme Implementation, and Youth Affairs & Sports in the Vajpayee government until 2004.

DUSU election result 2025 The DUSU election contest is for four positions – president, vice-president, secretary and joint secretary. In DUSU election 2025, BJP-affiliated student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) clinched the president post with its candidate Aryan Maan securing 28,821 votes. His rival, NSUI's Joslyn Nandita Choudhary, managed to grab 12,645 votes. The Left-backed AISA-SFI candidate Anjali stood third with 5,385 votes.