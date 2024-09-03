Dutch Seek Prison for Pakistanis Who Called for Death of Wilders

Dutch prosecutors called for significant prison sentences for two Pakistani nationals — a religious leader and a politician — for urging their followers to murder far-right lawmaker Geert Wilders.

Bloomberg
Published3 Sep 2024, 03:44 AM IST
Dutch Seek Prison for Pakistanis Who Called for Death of Wilders

(Bloomberg) -- Dutch prosecutors called for significant prison sentences for two Pakistani nationals — a religious leader and a politician — for urging their followers to murder far-right lawmaker Geert Wilders.

The government sought a 14-year prison term for the religious leader and a six-year term for the politician, neither of whom are in Dutch custody. The religious leader, who Wilders named as Muhammad Ashraf Asif Jalali, had said he wishes Wilders “to be hanged someday” and issued an Islamic religious ruling to murder him, the prosecution said in a statement on Monday. 

Neither of the suspects, nor any lawyers representing them, appeared at the trial. The Dutch court is due to give its verdict on Sept. 9. 

Wilders, a controversial Dutch politician known for his anti-Islamic ideology, has lived under police protection since 2004 due to death threats. His party won the most seats in the election last November, but he was forced to abandon his bid to become prime minister in order to form a right-leaning government. 

The fatwas or religious rulings “keep their legality until they are successfully executed. It is therefore a threat against the victim that keeps its effect indefinitely,” the prosecution said. Wilders named the second man as Saad Hussain Rizvi, who leads an extremist Pakistani party.

Wilders told the court that he had lived in safe houses, prisons, barracks and police stations over the years and had worn fake mustaches and wigs to be unrecognizable. 

“I will never get back 20 years of lost freedom. I will probably never get my freedom back at all,” he said on Monday. 

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:3 Sep 2024, 03:44 AM IST
Business NewsNewsDutch Seek Prison for Pakistanis Who Called for Death of Wilders

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bank Of Baroda

    253.90
    03:53 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    3.75 (1.5%)

    Tata Steel

    152.85
    03:59 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    0.05 (0.03%)

    Bharat Electronics

    296.90
    03:53 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    -2.5 (-0.84%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    178.70
    03:48 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    1.75 (0.99%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Jio Financial Services

    344.65
    03:59 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    22.9 (7.12%)

    Aegis Logis

    802.95
    03:40 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    50.5 (6.71%)

    Adani Power

    670.45
    03:57 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    38.5 (6.09%)

    Adani Green Energy

    1,945.20
    03:59 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    104.75 (5.69%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,829.00-432.00
      Chennai
      73,685.00360.00
      Delhi
      73,541.00-360.00
      Kolkata
      73,829.00-72.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue