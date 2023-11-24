Dyson and Apparel Group Black Friday Sale: Check out top deals and offers

As Black Friday and Cyber Monday are around the corner, industry giants Dyson and Apparel Group are offering great deals on apparels to kickstart a Black November savings bonanza. Here are some top deals from the retail companies.

Dyson deals and offers:

This Black Friday, customers can save up to ₹17,000 on a range of products. Moreover, customers can avail an additional 10 percent instant bank offer, exclusive to purchases made on Dyson.in and Dyson Demo Stores.

Apparel Group's deals and offers:

The Apparel Group is offering the following deals from some of the popular brands.

ALDO by Apparel Group: Enjoy a flat 50 percent off from 22nd November to 26th November, available both in-store and online.

BATH & BODY WORKS by Apparel Group: Buy 1, Get 1 free from 24th November to 26th November, applicable in both stores and online.

CHARLES & KEITH by Apparel Group: Snag up to 40 percent off on selected products from 23rd November to 27th November, accessible in both physical stores and online.

BEVERLY HILLS POLO CLUB by Apparel Group: Avail a flat 50 percent off from 24th November to 26th November, exclusively in stores.

DAISO by Apparel Group: Grab a flat 30 percent off from 24th November to 26th November, available in stores.

INGLOT by Apparel Group: Enjoy a flat 30 percent off from 22nd November to 30th November, offered in stores.

LA VIE EN ROSE by Apparel Group: Indulge with a flat 50 percent off on selected products from 23rd November to 27th November, both in stores and online.

R&B by Apparel Group: Get a flat 30 percent off from 22nd November to 26th November, exclusively in stores.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sales, a retail company, has also introduced its Black Friday Sale, to celebrate the US holiday and shopping season in India. This sale will begin from November 24 and conclude on November 27.

This sale includes a range of offers on products such as smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, men's grooming gadgets, headphones, speakers, kitchen appliances, cooking essentials, and more, available at both its physical stores and official website.

