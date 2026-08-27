E10 petrol could return in premium Octane 95 avatar as E20 concerns grow

New Delhi: As consumer clamour to bring back lower-ethanol petrol rises, the government is exploring whether branded fuels such as XP95, Speed and Power95 can be sold in an E10 formulation, three people aware of the discussions said. This would sidestep the need to build separate storage and dispensing infrastructure for E10 petrol, at a time when many buyers wary of regular E20 petrol are already turning to these high-octane fuels.