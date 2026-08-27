New Delhi: As consumer clamour to bring back lower-ethanol petrol rises, the government is exploring whether branded fuels such as XP95, Speed and Power95 can be sold in an E10 formulation, three people aware of the discussions said. This would sidestep the need to build separate storage and dispensing infrastructure for E10 petrol, at a time when many buyers wary of regular E20 petrol are already turning to these high-octane fuels.
E10 petrol could return in premium Octane 95 avatar as E20 concerns grow
SummaryThe talks assume significance as consumer concerns about the negative impact of E20 petrol on older engines and mileage persist despite the government’s assurances, sparking calls to bring back E10, considered more suitable for older vehicles.
New Delhi: As consumer clamour to bring back lower-ethanol petrol rises, the government is exploring whether branded fuels such as XP95, Speed and Power95 can be sold in an E10 formulation, three people aware of the discussions said. This would sidestep the need to build separate storage and dispensing infrastructure for E10 petrol, at a time when many buyers wary of regular E20 petrol are already turning to these high-octane fuels.
About the Authors
Rituraj Baruah is a special correspondent covering energy, housing, urban affairs, heavy industries and small businesses at Mint. He has reported on diverse sectors over the last eight years including, commodities and stocks market, insolvency and real estate; with previous stints at Cogencis Information Services, Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) and Inc42.
Dhirendra Kumar is a seasoned policy reporter with about 20 years of experience in deep, on-ground reporting across key economic and governance sectors. His work spans finance, public expenditure, disinvestment, public sector enterprises, textiles, trade, consumer affairs, and agriculture, with a strong focus on uncovering structural policy shifts and their real-world impact.<br><br>Kumar has been awarded the Chaudhary Charan Singh Award for Excellence in Journalism in Agricultural Research and Development, recognising his contribution to reporting on critical issues in the farm sector. He has also been a recipient of a fellowship in international trade from the National Press Foundation, which has further strengthened his coverage of global trade dynamics and their implications for India.<br><br>Kumar is known for breaking complex policy developments into clear, accessible stories. His reporting focuses on uncovering under-reported trends, explaining policy shifts, and helping readers stay informed about developments that shape India’s economic landscape.