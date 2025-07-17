EA Sports FC 26: Release date, pre-order, gameplay and more

EA has officially announced the global launch date for EA Sports FC 26, the newest entry to its highly popular football simulation series. The title is slated for worldwide release on September 26, and will be made available across different platforms, Game Rant reported.

Amid high expectations from fans, the California-based video game company has started pre-orders for EA Sports FC 26. This provides gamers an early access along with several other exclusive bonuses related to the game.

"Innovation inspired by you in every mode. The Club is Yours in #FC26, launching September 26," read a post on the official X handle of EA Sports FC.

It also features a nearly two-and-a-half minute video showing how EA has made multiple changes to gameplay after taking into consideration multiple suggestions from fans.

EA Sports FC 26: What to know Started in 2023 after EA ended its long-running partnership with FIFA, the EA Sports FC has witnessed the release of EA Sports FC 24 and FC 25 in recent years, with both of them getting positive reviews over the gameplay and visual realism, besides sticking to the real-world football clubs, leagues, and players.

For the past few months, fans had been speculating the launch of EA Sports FC 26.

According to EA, the game will be made available across a wide range of platforms, such as PS4 and 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch and Switch 2.

This year, EA has promised major gameplay upgrades, besides introducing the "Manager Live Challenges" that will have shifting seasonal storylines. Also available will be "Archetypes," which has been modeled after legendary football icons, according to Game Rant.

Players pre-ordering the Ultimate Edition of EA Sports FC 26 until August 26 will be receiving a wide range of perks. This includes:

Up to 7 days of early access

Season 1 Premium Pass

Up to 6,000 FC Points over the period of two months (4,500 for Switch).

Moreover, it includes Ultimate Team incentives like the untradeable ICON Player Item, additional Player Evolution Slot as well as three ICON Career Players among others.

EA has also announced offers for the EA Sports FC 26 Standard Edition. In this, gamers will get 92+ OVR ICON for FC 25 among other things.

FAQs Is there going to be an EA FC 26? Yes, EA has officially announced the new season for the game.

What date is FC 26 coming out? EA Sports FC 26 releases worldwide on September 26, 2025.

What do you get if you pre-order FC 26? There are a wide range of perks for players making pre-orders, especially the Ultimate Edition.