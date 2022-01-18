Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday virtually interacted with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi via the Namo app. This was PM Modi's first poll-bound interaction involving party workers in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh since the Election Commission (EC) announced the schedule for the Assembly elections in the five states.

During the interaction with the BJP party workers, PM Modi said, "Every vote is important, we must tell people the importance of voting".

He further asked the party workers to encourage farmers for chemical-free farming. "We need to give a push to natural farming. Farmers should be encouraged for chemical-free farming. We should connect everyone in celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav," PM Modi added.

Centre has been promoting Organic farming in the country through dedicated schemes namely Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana (PKVY) and Mission Organic Value Chain Development for North Eastern Region (MOVCDNER) since 2015-16. Both the schemes stress on end to end support to organic farmers i.e. from production to certification and marketing.

Elections for the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

