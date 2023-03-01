EAM Jaishankar hosts reception for foreign ministers attending G20 meet
Overall 40 delegations are expected to participate in the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Center
A day ahead of a crucial G20 meeting, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday evening hosted a welcome dinner for the foreign ministers attending the deliberations but the reception was missed by his counterparts from the US, China, Germany and France.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×