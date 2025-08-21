EAM Jaishankar meets Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow | Video

Russian President Vladimir Putin received India’s Minister of External Affairs, Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, at the Kremlin on Thursday. The meeting followed earlier discussions between Dr Jaishankar and his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, in Moscow.

The diplomatic engagement comes at a time of heightened scrutiny over India’s increasing imports of Russian crude oil. Despite geopolitical pressures and punitive tariffs imposed by the United States, both India and Russia reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral trade relations.

At a joint press conference, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov expressed satisfaction with ongoing cooperation in the energy sector, highlighting India’s rising intake of Russian oil and joint ventures in resource extraction.

"We have good results in cooperation in the hydrocarbon sector, in the supply of Russian oil to the Indian market. And we have a mutual interest in implementing joint projects for the extraction of energy resources, including in the Russian Federation – in the Far East and on the Arctic shelf," Lavrov stated.

For its part, India has remained steadfast in defending its energy transactions with Russia, describing them as pragmatic and economically driven. Western nations, particularly the United States and members of the European Union, have criticised India for allegedly aiding Russia’s war effort in Ukraine through such purchases. However, New Delhi has consistently rejected such claims, accusing Western powers of “double standards”, given their continued economic dealings with Moscow.

In response to India’s increasing oil imports from Russia, the United States recently imposed elevated tariffs on Indian goods—reportedly reaching as high as 50%—making them among the most punitive duties currently in place. Nonetheless, both Indian and Russian officials appeared unfazed by the economic retaliation.

Dr Jaishankar, speaking at the press conference, reflected on the historical resilience of India-Russia relations:

"Relations between the two countries had been among the steadiest of major nations in the world since World War Two," he said, referring to the enduring friendship that traces back to the Soviet era.