EAM Jaishankar meets Emmanuel Macron, thanks France for support against terrorism

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met French President Emmanuel Macron, conveying greetings from PM Narendra Modi and expressing gratitude for France's support against terrorism.

Advertisement

In a post on the social media platform X, EAM Jaishankar wrote, “Honoured to call on President @EmmanuelMacron of France. Conveyed greetings of PM @narendramodi. Thanked him for France’s strong message of support in the fight against terrorism. Our discussions reflected the trust, comfort and ambition of our Strategic Partnership.”

Also Read | Jaishankar: Hopeful of trade deal with US before July 9 tariff deadline

Advertisement

EAM Jaishankar's Europe visit On Wednesday, Jaishankar was in Brussels, where he discussed ways to further strengthen the EU-India strategic partnership with top European leaders. Speaking at the Brussels Forum 2025, EAM emphasised the importance of India's relationship with the European Union. He said that India gives "pretty high priority" to its EU ties, reported ANI.

Jaishankar conveyed hope regarding the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA), noting that discussions have been constructive and the agreement is "within sight" of completion by year-end.

“We are really looking to deepening our ties, the centrepiece is the FTA,” ANI quoted EAM.

Reflecting on the timeline of India-EU FTA, Jaishankar said, “A lot has been done and everything that I heard on this trip gives me the confidence that it's within sight that by the end of this year it is feasible to do this.”

Advertisement

EU-US trade relations Amid the ongoing trade tensions between the US and EU, EAM stated that India values its relations with both partners.

Jaishankar said, "We see today that Europe has a distinct position on many issues, those are not necessarily the positions shared today in the United States, so that's a reality. We value our relations with the US as we do with the EU we will deal with each one on terms which are best for both of us."

Also Read | Czech Leader Calls on Trump to Give Europe More Time to Rearm

Russia-Ukraine issue Regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Jaishankar reiterated India's stance that differences between nations cannot be resolved through war and that negotiations represent the best path forward.

"We have felt from the start, even if two countries have differences, it cannot be settled by the cause of war. Two, if the war has started, you cannot get solutions on the battlefield... the answer then is to negotiate. It makes sense to negotiate directly than through convoluted signalling. So that's been our position." He noted that although this position wasn't widely accepted in 2022, the world is coming to terms with it now," EAM said.

Advertisement