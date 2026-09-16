EAM Jaishankar on two-day visit to Bhutan from today: What's on the agenda?

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is on official visit to Bhutan from September 16-17 at the invitation of Bhutan's Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Lyonpo DN Dhungyel, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday.

During the visit, Jaishankar will hold bilateral talks with the Bhutanese Foreign Minister, Ministry of External Affairs said in a press statement. He will also receive a royal audience with the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and call on the Prime Minister of Bhutan, Tshering Tobgay.

"The visit is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Bhutan, and to further strengthen the existing close ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries," the ministry said.

The visit comes as India gives vital importance to its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy.

In terms of earlier engagements with Bhutan, in August, a high-level bilateral meeting on cooperation on trans-border rivers was held in New Delhi between the Bhutanese delegation, led by Lyonpo Gem Tshering, Minister for Energy & Natural Resources, and the Indian delegation, led by Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil.

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During the bilateral meeting, the two sides reviewed the ongoing cooperation between India and Bhutan in the water resources sector, with a particular focus on trans-border river management, flood forecasting and flood management, hydrological data sharing and other areas of mutual interest.

The Ministers also reviewed the progress of the Punatsangchhu-I Hydroelectric Project, which is being implemented in Bhutan in partnership with India, and discussed measures for its expeditious implementation.

In addition, the two delegations held constructive discussions on proposals for the upgradation and strengthening of the existing hydro-meteorological network in Bhutan, alongside the enhancement of the scope of cooperation under the existing mechanism for sharing hydrological data on transboundary rivers.

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Both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to the sustainable and mutually beneficial management of transboundary water resources, agreeing to further deepen bilateral cooperation in the field through sustained technical collaboration, mutual trust and regular institutional engagement.

Extending the high-level engagement across the energy sector, Union Minister of Power and Housing & Urban Affairs Manohar Lal also held a bilateral meeting with Bhutan's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Lyonpo Gem Tshering, in New Delhi.

The meeting reaffirmed the special and enduring partnership between India and Bhutan in the power sector, which has been a cornerstone of the close bilateral relationship between the two countries. The Ministers reviewed the progress of ongoing cooperation and discussed avenues for further strengthening collaboration across the energy sector.