EAM S Jaishankar: India, Russia looking at finalising new pacts, initiatives during Vladimir Putin's visit to New Delhi

India and Russia are seeking to solidify several agreements, initiatives and projects to enhance the substance of their ties during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to New Delhi early next month, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday.

Jaishankar held extensive talks in Moscow with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, as part of the preparations for President Putin's visit to India.

“This particular occasion, for me, is all the more important as we prepare for President Putin's visit to India for the 23rd annual summit,” Jaishankar said in his opening remarks at the meeting, as reported by news agency PTI.

"A number of bilateral agreements, initiatives and projects are under discussion in various fields. We look forward to their finalisation in the coming days," the EAM said, adding that these will “certainly add more substance and texture to our Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.”

The Russian president is expected to visit India around December 5 to hold annual summit talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The summit is expected to yield significant outcomes that will further solidify bilateral strategic ties.

‘India supports efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict’ In his comments, Jaishankar also said that India supports recent efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict. “India supports recent efforts towards establishing peace. We hope that all parties approach that goal constructively,” he said.

"An early cessation of the conflict and the ensuring of an enduring peace is in the interest of the entire international community," he noted.

Jaishankar said India-Russia ties have long been a factor of stability in international relations.

“Its growth and evolution are not only in our mutual interest but also in that of the world,” he said. The two sides also exchanged views on global issues.

“We will also be exchanging views on the complex global situation with the openness that has always characterised our ties. This includes the Ukraine conflict, as also the Middle East and Afghanistan amongst others,” Jaishankar said in his remarks.

At the India-Russia annual summit, Modi and Putin are expected to deliberate on further expanding the "Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership" between the two countries.

India and Russia have a mechanism in place under which the Indian Prime Minister and the Russian President hold an annual summit meeting to review the entire gamut of bilateral relations. So far, 22 annual summit meetings have taken place alternatively in India and Russia.

In July last year, PM Modi travelled to Moscow for the annual summit. Russia has been a time-tested partner for India, and the country has been a key pillar of New Delhi's foreign policy.

(With agency inputs)