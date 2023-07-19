comScore
OPEN IN APP
Business News/ News / Earn over 9% interest on Fixed Deposits with these two banks

Earn over 9% interest on Fixed Deposits with these two banks

9 Photos . Updated: 19 Jul 2023, 06:13 AM IST Edited By Fareha Naaz

Customers can now enjoy over 9 percent interest on... more

Take advantage of the highest fixed deposit (FD) interest rates offered by Unity and Suryoday small finance banks
1/9Take advantage of the highest fixed deposit (FD) interest rates offered by Unity and Suryoday small finance banks
Unity Small Finance Bank's latest FD interest rates vary between 4.5 percent to 9 percent for regular consumers.
2/9Unity Small Finance Bank's latest FD interest rates vary between 4.5 percent to 9 percent for regular consumers.
Unity Small Finance Bank's senior citizens can avail of an impressive interest rate of 9.5 percent per annum on fixed deposits invested for terms of 1001 days
3/9Unity Small Finance Bank's senior citizens can avail of an impressive interest rate of 9.5 percent per annum on fixed deposits invested for terms of 1001 days
Unity Small Finance Bank's interest rates for senior citizens range from 4.5 percent to 9.5 percent on deposits maturing between seven days to ten years.
4/9Unity Small Finance Bank's interest rates for senior citizens range from 4.5 percent to 9.5 percent on deposits maturing between seven days to ten years.
Unity Small Finance Bank's revised deposit interest rate came into effect from June 14, 2023, and the highest interest rate of 9 percent is offered for a tenure of 1001 days. 
5/9Unity Small Finance Bank's revised deposit interest rate came into effect from June 14, 2023, and the highest interest rate of 9 percent is offered for a tenure of 1001 days. 
Suryoday Small Finance Bank, offers fixed deposit interest rates between 4 percent to 9.1 percent to general customers for deposits maturing between seven days to ten years
6/9Suryoday Small Finance Bank, offers fixed deposit interest rates between 4 percent to 9.1 percent to general customers for deposits maturing between seven days to ten years
Suryoday Small Finance Bank's interest rate for senior citizens ranges from 4.5 percent to 9.6 percent for the same duration. The bank provides the highest interest rate of 9.1 percent for a tenure of five years. 
7/9Suryoday Small Finance Bank's interest rate for senior citizens ranges from 4.5 percent to 9.6 percent for the same duration. The bank provides the highest interest rate of 9.1 percent for a tenure of five years. 
Suryoday Small Finance Bank provides the highest interest rate of 9.1 percent for a tenure of five years. These rates are applicable from July 5, 2023.
8/9Suryoday Small Finance Bank provides the highest interest rate of 9.1 percent for a tenure of five years. These rates are applicable from July 5, 2023.
Regular customers can now avail a 9.10 percent interest rate on a 5-year deposit, while senior citizens can enjoy a higher rate of 9.60 percent, as stated by Suryoday Small Finance Bank in an official statement. 
9/9Regular customers can now avail a 9.10 percent interest rate on a 5-year deposit, while senior citizens can enjoy a higher rate of 9.60 percent, as stated by Suryoday Small Finance Bank in an official statement. 
OTHER GALLERIES
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout