Earn over 9% interest on Fixed Deposits with these two banks

Updated: 19 Jul 2023, 06:13 AM IST

Customers can now enjoy over 9 percent interest on their FDs with these banks, which surpasses the rates offered by many other investment schemes like the Public Provident Fund (PPF), Employees' Provident Fund (EPF), and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY)

1/9Take advantage of the highest fixed deposit (FD) interest rates offered by Unity and Suryoday small finance banks

2/9Unity Small Finance Bank's latest FD interest rates vary between 4.5 percent to 9 percent for regular consumers.

3/9Unity Small Finance Bank's senior citizens can avail of an impressive interest rate of 9.5 percent per annum on fixed deposits invested for terms of 1001 days

4/9Unity Small Finance Bank's interest rates for senior citizens range from 4.5 percent to 9.5 percent on deposits maturing between seven days to ten years.

5/9Unity Small Finance Bank's revised deposit interest rate came into effect from June 14, 2023, and the highest interest rate of 9 percent is offered for a tenure of 1001 days.

6/9Suryoday Small Finance Bank, offers fixed deposit interest rates between 4 percent to 9.1 percent to general customers for deposits maturing between seven days to ten years

7/9Suryoday Small Finance Bank's interest rate for senior citizens ranges from 4.5 percent to 9.6 percent for the same duration. The bank provides the highest interest rate of 9.1 percent for a tenure of five years.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank provides the highest interest rate of 9.1 percent for a tenure of five years. These rates are applicable from July 5, 2023.