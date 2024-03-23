Earth Hour 2024: Hyderabad monuments to turn dark today evening; All you need to know
Earth Hour is an annual initiative by the World Wide Fund scheduled for March 23 this year. The occasion marks as a symbolic gesture to promote environmental preservation and sustainability.
Hyderabad is set to observe Earth Hour today as lights of iconic monuments will be switched off. This earth hour will also be observed in government offices and institutions throughout Telangana where power will be switched off for an hour's duration.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message