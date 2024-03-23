Earth Hour is an annual initiative by the World Wide Fund scheduled for March 23 this year. The occasion marks as a symbolic gesture to promote environmental preservation and sustainability.

Hyderabad is set to observe Earth Hour today as lights of iconic monuments will be switched off. This earth hour will also be observed in government offices and institutions throughout Telangana where power will be switched off for an hour's duration. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earth Hour is an annual initiative by the World Wide Fund (WWF) scheduled for March 23 this year. The occasion marks as a symbolic gesture to promote environmental preservation and sustainability. The earth hour will span a duration of one hour from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm.

While raising a call for this collective commitment to the planet, WWF in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter) stated, “This year for #earthhour, we’re calling on you to spend an hour of your time doing something positive for our planet between now and Earth Day on April 22nd." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Armed robbers enter Hyderabad home; mother, daughter fight back | Watch video WWF appealed to people worldwide including individuals, communities and businesses to switch off non-essential lights and electrical appliances for the duration of this hour. This symbolic gesture serves as a collective commitment to environmental preservation and sustainability.

The moment aims to raise awareness about the need to take action to protect the environment and climate change. Australia's Sydney observed the first lights-out event in 2007 and this has since grown into a global movement involving millions of people across 190 countries and territories.

Also read: Telangana news: Massive fire at 3 oil godowns in Hyderabad | Watch video Here is the list of iconic landmarks in Hyderabad that will go dark during Earth Hour, on March 23: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat

BR Ambedkar Statue

Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge

Buddha Statue in Hussain Sagar

Golconda Fort

Telangana State Central Library

Charminar Principal Secretary Environment, Forest Science and Technology, Vani Prasad on Tuesday held a meeting with senior officials and members of the WWF for Nature. Vani Prasad reviewed the arrangements to be made to implement Earth Hour and appealed to individuals across the state to participate. Later a poster was also released urging active participation.

(With ANI inputs)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!