Earthquake: 4.3 magnitude tremor jolts Ladakh
An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale jolted North of Alchi (Leh), Jammu and Kashmir today morning, tweeted the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 29-03-2022, 07:29:39 IST, Lat: 35.87 and Long: 77.47, Depth: 148 Km, Location: 186km N of Alchi (Leh), Jammu and Kashmir," NCS tweeted.
The earthquake was felt at 7.29 am 186 kilometres North of Alchi village in Leh district of Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir.
