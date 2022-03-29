An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale jolted North of Alchi (Leh), Jammu and Kashmir today morning, tweeted the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 29-03-2022, 07:29:39 IST, Lat: 35.87 and Long: 77.47, Depth: 148 Km, Location: 186km N of Alchi (Leh), Jammu and Kashmir," NCS tweeted.

The earthquake was felt at 7.29 am 186 kilometres North of Alchi village in Leh district of Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir.

