Earthquake: 4.3 magnitude tremor jolts Ladakh

Earthquake: 4.3 magnitude tremor jolts Ladakh1 min read . 08:40 AM IST
The earthquake was felt at 7.29 am 186 kilometres North of Alchi village in Leh district of Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The earthquake was felt at 7.29 am 186 kilometres North of Alchi village in Leh district of Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir
An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale jolted North of Alchi (Leh), Jammu and Kashmir today morning, tweeted the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale jolted North of Alchi (Leh), Jammu and Kashmir today morning, tweeted the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 29-03-2022, 07:29:39 IST, Lat: 35.87 and Long: 77.47, Depth: 148 Km, Location: 186km N of Alchi (Leh), Jammu and Kashmir," NCS tweeted.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 29-03-2022, 07:29:39 IST, Lat: 35.87 and Long: 77.47, Depth: 148 Km, Location: 186km N of Alchi (Leh), Jammu and Kashmir," NCS tweeted.
The earthquake was felt at 7.29 am 186 kilometres North of Alchi village in Leh district of Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir.
The earthquake was felt at 7.29 am 186 kilometres North of Alchi village in Leh district of Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!