Strong tremors were felt in the national capital and adjoining regions as an earthquake of 4.0 magnitude struck the region early on Monday. There were no immediate reports of any damage or injuries. The epicentre of the quake was in the Jheel Park area of Dhaula Kuan and there were some reports of people hearing a loud sound as the ground shook. Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people in the region to stay calm and follow safety precautions while keeping alert for possible aftershocks. Modi said in a post on X, "Tremors were felt in Delhi and nearby areas. Urging everyone to stay calm and follow safety precautions, staying alert for possible aftershocks. Authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation."

A 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck Delhi-NCR, sending tremors across the region. While there were no immediate reports of major damage or injuries, the event sparked a wave of reactions on social media. Users quickly took to various platforms, posting funny memes and jokes about the earthquake.

A resident from Malviya Nagar told PTI , "I was in the taxi and heading to New Delhi Railway station when I felt a shiver in my taxi." He added, "someone from home called me saying there is an earthquake"

"The earthquake was very strong and everyone got scared. It came around 5.30 am. When the earthquake hit, we went down," a resident of Ghaziabad told PTI.

Delhi is located about 250 kilometres from the seismically-active Himalayan collision zone and experiences shaking frequently from far- and near-field earthquakes. The national capital is placed in Seismic Zone IV in the seismic zoning map of India, the second highest in the country.

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal took to X to address the 4.0 magnitude earthquake that struck Delhi-NCR. "I pray for safety of everyone," Kejriwal said.

At New Delhi railway station, a vendor Anish told ANI, 'Everything was shaking...customers started screaming...'.

A passenger awaiting his train at New Delhi railway station told news agency ANI that 'It felt like any train has come with a very high speed.'

The tremors, lasting only a few seconds, were strong enough to be felt in residential areas, triggering panic among residents. Many people quickly evacuated their homes as a safety measure. There are no immediate reports of damage or casualties. One user posted on X a CCTV footage of the his home.

A passenger who in the waiting lounge awaiting his train at New Delhi railway station told ANI, "I was in the waiting lounge. All rushed out from there. It felt as if some bridge had collapsed..."

A resident of Noida, Amit todl ANI, "At 5.35 am, the whole building was shaking...Our whole family ran outside the home. I have never felt such strong tremors of an earthquake. We are all safe"

To assist people affected by earthquake today, Delhi Police urged them to dial police helpline '112' for any emergency help. "We hope you all are safe, Delhi ! For any emergency help #Dial112 ," read a post by Delhi Police on X

The epicentre was located near Durgabai Deshmukh College of Special Education in Dhaula Kuan, an official informed PTI. This area, which is close to a lake, has experienced minor, low-magnitude quakes approximately every two to three years, including a 3.3 magnitude earthquake in 2015. The official also reported hearing a loud sound when the earthquake struck

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged residents to stay calm and follow safety measures after tremors were felt in Delhi and surrounding regions