Earthquake in Delhi today: A 4.0-magnitude earthquake shook Delhi-NCR, causing strong jolts that startled residents. The tremors sparked panic in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad, with many people rushing out of their homes.

Earthquake Today LIVE ‘Felt a strong vibration’ Anil Kumar who is a resident of Sita Ram Bazar told news agency PTI that he never experienced such tremors before. "When I woke up, I felt a strong vibration and got scared. My wife and I immediately woke up our child and rushed outside. I am a heart patient, so I panicked even more," Kumar told the agency.

Another resident from named Sundar Lal said that he initially mistook the noise for monkeys on the terrace, but “then we realised it was an earthquake, so we all ran outside. It was a very strong earthquake, and we were all terrified. But thankfully it didn't last long,” he told PTI.

Delhi New CM Announcement LIVE: 'Whole building was shaking' A resident of Noida, Amit told ANI, "At 5.35 am, the whole building was shaking...Our whole family ran outside the home. I have never felt such strong tremors of an earthquake. We are all safe."

‘Felt as if some bridge had collapsed’ A passenger who was awaiting for his train at New Delhi railway station said, "I was in the waiting lounge. All rushed out from there. It felt as if some bridge had collapsed...," as quoted by ANI.

Delhi earthquake today: PM Modi urges people to stay calm Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged people to stay calm and follow safety precautions. He also warned people to stay alert for aftershocks.

“Tremors were felt in Delhi and nearby areas. Urging everyone to stay calm and follow safety precautions, staying alert for possible aftershocks. Authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation [sic],” wrote PM Modi on X.

NCS Director says ‘We can expect aftershock of around…’ National Centre for Seismology Director OP Mishra while speaking to PTI clarified that the earthquake was not caused by plate tectonics but by local material variations, and aftershocks of around 1 or 1.2 magnitude could be expected.

“The epicentre was at Jheel Park in Dhaula Kuan, it was a 4.0 magnitude earthquake. It was in the depth of 5 km, it is called shallow depth, hence people felt the effect. People getting panicked was natural,” he said.

"Seismologically, it is not new region, earthquakes have happened earlier in the region. Earlier, there was 4.6 magnitude earthquake in 6 km periphery, but it was deeper, with 10 km depth. There is a difference. It was not a plate tectonic earthquake, it was due to in situ material heterogeneity, it was due to local effect. We can expect aftershock of around 1 or 1.2 magnitude."