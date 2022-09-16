Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Ladakh

Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Ladakh1 min read . 06:49 AM IST
An earthquake of 4.8 magnitude on Richter scale hit Leh and Ladakh on Friday morning, National Center for Seismology reported on 16 September.
The earthquake occurred in 189km North of Alchi in the Leh district of Ladakh at around 4:19 am.
The depth of the earthquake was 10 km, NCS report said.
“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.8, Occurred on 16-09-2022, 04:19:41 IST, Lat: 35.89 & Long: 77.57, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 189km N of Alchi(Leh)," NCS said in a tweet.
Last week, on 7 September, NCS reported an earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on Richter scale hit Leh and Ladakh. The focus of the earthquake was found to be at the depth of 10 km located at a distance of 295 km from Kargil.
Leh and Ladak both lie in the Siesmic Zone-IV of the country thus putting them in very high risk in terms of vulnerability to earthquakes.
Lying in the Himalayas, Leh and Ladakh are prone to tremors. The Himalayan mountain range owes its origin to tectonic plate movements thus, it is common phenomena for places lying along the plate margins to witness mild earthquakes from time to time. The movement of the tectonic plates cause the compresssional forces to trigger tremors in the places along the Himalayas.
