Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 shakes Manipur's Ukhrul


An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck the Ukhrul area of Manipur on Friday, National Centre For Seismology said on Friday.

The quake struck at a depth of 55 kilometres.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 14-01-2022, 13:59:06 IST, Lat: 24.35 & Long: 94.61, Depth: 55 Km,Location: 66km SSE of Ukhrul, Manipur, India," tweeted NCS.

More details are awaited

 

