Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 shakes Manipur's Ukhrul
- The quake struck at a depth of 55 kilometres
An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck the Ukhrul area of Manipur on Friday, National Centre For Seismology said on Friday.
The quake struck at a depth of 55 kilometres.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 14-01-2022, 13:59:06 IST, Lat: 24.35 & Long: 94.61, Depth: 55 Km,Location: 66km SSE of Ukhrul, Manipur, India," tweeted NCS.
More details are awaited
